Crazy Cat Lady

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, lyrics, and AI voice/music



verse



You're a mightiest hunter, yet the sweetest disposition



You're a fiercest fighter, yet the softest constitution



The way you carry yourself, like a wise and noble king



The way you demand attention, like i should bow and kiss your ring







chorus



I love you kitty, you are a joy in my world



With your little white paws, and dramatic grey swirls



I never would have thought I would turn out to be



A crazy cat lady, but here I am, unapologetically







verse



The way you climb up the cat tree up to the top



The way you try to catch the laser beam spot



The way you ignore the cat wheel i worked hard to build



The way you love to hide in cardboard boxes instead





chorus



I love you kitty, you are a joy in my world



With your little white paws, and dramatic grey swirls



I never would have thought I would turn out to be



A crazy cat lady, but here I am, un-apologeticly





(meow break)



bridge



You win all the tuna and treats I can buy

You win all the toys and feathers I can find

You win at being the best cat friend of mine

It's You and I till the end of time......





chorus



I love you kitty, you are a joy in my world



With your little white paws, and dramatic grey swirls



I never would have thought I would turn out to be



A crazy cat lady, but here I am, un-apologeticly





I never would have thought I would turn out to be



A crazy cat lady, but here I am, un-apologeticly



