Crazy Cat Lady
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, lyrics, and AI voice/music
verse
You're a mightiest hunter, yet the sweetest disposition
You're a fiercest fighter, yet the softest constitution
The way you carry yourself, like a wise and noble king
The way you demand attention, like i should bow and kiss your ring
chorus
I love you kitty, you are a joy in my world
With your little white paws, and dramatic grey swirls
I never would have thought I would turn out to be
A crazy cat lady, but here I am, unapologetically
verse
The way you climb up the cat tree up to the top
The way you try to catch the laser beam spot
The way you ignore the cat wheel i worked hard to build
The way you love to hide in cardboard boxes instead
chorus
I love you kitty, you are a joy in my world
With your little white paws, and dramatic grey swirls
I never would have thought I would turn out to be
A crazy cat lady, but here I am, un-apologeticly
(meow break)
bridge
You win all the tuna and treats I can buy
You win all the toys and feathers I can find
You win at being the best cat friend of mine
It's You and I till the end of time......
chorus
I love you kitty, you are a joy in my world
With your little white paws, and dramatic grey swirls
I never would have thought I would turn out to be
A crazy cat lady, but here I am, un-apologeticly
I never would have thought I would turn out to be
A crazy cat lady, but here I am, un-apologeticly