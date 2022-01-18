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Tucker Carlson Mainstream media is turning on Joe Biden.
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30 views • January 18, 2022
The media are the only reason Joe Biden is president and the first place. The media hid Biden’s faults, they attacked and censored his critics. In general, they gave no hint at all that you might be electing a senile mannequin with a lifelong history of sleazy behavior... Wasn’t this the guy not so long ago was challenging strangers to push up contests at town halls. He single-handedly rescued Nelson Mandela from the hell of Robben Island. This is the man who faced down Corn Pop with a chain at a public swimming pool. Now you are saying that man, that chiseled monument to decisive masculinity may be losing his grip?
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