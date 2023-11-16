The only Adult in the room speaks.....
Sergei Lavrov: "Little remains of the territories where a Palestinian state should be created due to one-sided Israeli actions that are not recognized by any country in the world"
Source @🇦🇺#AussieCossack🇷🇺
