© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Dog's Life
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • March 15, 2020
Hector is a dog with an easy life and the run of the house when the lady of the house gives him a warning...one more mess and you're out. Hector would be okay if not for the fact that three little puppies have been left on their doorstep. Hector has a hectic time keeping them in line and cleaning up their messes without alerting the lady.
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/a-dogs-life/
To watch Invention School's full library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/a-dogs-life/
To watch Invention School's full library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.