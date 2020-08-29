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Recent Science Lags Behind Hindu Knowledge
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25 views • August 29, 2020
Recent studies of the celestial bodies by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) and others has pointed to the “accelerating expansion” of the Universe itself. Modern researchers point to an unknown “dark energy” underlying the “dark matter” as the fabric of the Universe and the unknown “dark energy” making up more than 70% of a thus mostly unknown and mysterious Cosmos in which we live.
Most of Existence itself, the “dark energy” is completely unknown to, and not at all understood by, modern science.
More than 5000 years ago Lord Ram organized all the available knowledge of His time into Muktikopanishad and ordered the 108 Upanishads listed by Muktikopanishad. The first line of the first Upanishad, Isa Vasya Upanishad, is “isa vasaym idam sarvam” - the CONSCIOUSNESS pervades everything.
The so-called “dark energy” is not at all mysterious to Hindus - it is Consciousness of which the Cosmos is made - “the Consciousness pervades everything”.
The solution to all the controversies of today, all the sensational news items is Conscious expansion. The same as it was a millenia ago, or two millenia, or three.
The ability to change ourselves immediately, because we are all intelligence, Consciousness at the Source, is the immediate and lasting solution.
Delhi Riots, Coronavirus, what have you, the solution is “unclutching” from the mind maze, the Maya Matrix world. An entire civilization, the only remaining civilization that also existed 5000 years ago has proven its worth simply by persisting! Hindu life and lifestyle from the Guru Parampara, the lineage of Enlightened Masters who LIVED and transmitted conscious solutions for millennia, kept Hinduism alive.
“Svalpam apyasya dharmasya, trayate mahato bhayat” - even if practiced a little, conscious living provides lasting benefit. Get your solution inside, unclutching from the controversies, make it a strength INSIDE of you - explore tinyurl.com/unclutchinginfo.
Residents of Ganesapuram in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu today rose in protest after a religious attack demolished a Hindu temple hall and occupied the temple land.
It is alleged that the religious attackers broke the fence of the temple, demolished the temple hall and occupied the temple space. (The Commune)
Villagers were protesting since morning demanding government officials to take action: “The neem tree planted 40-50 years back which people worship is also being usurped by the [invasion].”
Other eye witnesses name members of a known religious fanatic group in the area as the attackers and say police have not taken any action and are failing to register a case. “All they are asking us to do is wait, wait, wait.” The victims of the attack have refused to budge as they demanded action from authorities in response to the demolition of the temple hall.
(26 August 2020)
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Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
Most of Existence itself, the “dark energy” is completely unknown to, and not at all understood by, modern science.
More than 5000 years ago Lord Ram organized all the available knowledge of His time into Muktikopanishad and ordered the 108 Upanishads listed by Muktikopanishad. The first line of the first Upanishad, Isa Vasya Upanishad, is “isa vasaym idam sarvam” - the CONSCIOUSNESS pervades everything.
The so-called “dark energy” is not at all mysterious to Hindus - it is Consciousness of which the Cosmos is made - “the Consciousness pervades everything”.
The solution to all the controversies of today, all the sensational news items is Conscious expansion. The same as it was a millenia ago, or two millenia, or three.
The ability to change ourselves immediately, because we are all intelligence, Consciousness at the Source, is the immediate and lasting solution.
Delhi Riots, Coronavirus, what have you, the solution is “unclutching” from the mind maze, the Maya Matrix world. An entire civilization, the only remaining civilization that also existed 5000 years ago has proven its worth simply by persisting! Hindu life and lifestyle from the Guru Parampara, the lineage of Enlightened Masters who LIVED and transmitted conscious solutions for millennia, kept Hinduism alive.
“Svalpam apyasya dharmasya, trayate mahato bhayat” - even if practiced a little, conscious living provides lasting benefit. Get your solution inside, unclutching from the controversies, make it a strength INSIDE of you - explore tinyurl.com/unclutchinginfo.
Residents of Ganesapuram in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu today rose in protest after a religious attack demolished a Hindu temple hall and occupied the temple land.
It is alleged that the religious attackers broke the fence of the temple, demolished the temple hall and occupied the temple space. (The Commune)
Villagers were protesting since morning demanding government officials to take action: “The neem tree planted 40-50 years back which people worship is also being usurped by the [invasion].”
Other eye witnesses name members of a known religious fanatic group in the area as the attackers and say police have not taken any action and are failing to register a case. “All they are asking us to do is wait, wait, wait.” The victims of the attack have refused to budge as they demanded action from authorities in response to the demolition of the temple hall.
(26 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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