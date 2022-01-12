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Covid Vaccine S-protein induced Myocarditis, proof from CDC and more. With Dr. Bryan Ardis
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130 views • January 12, 2022
The CDC knew that children would be effected and went ahead anyway, the American Heart Association changed it's study findings (likely from external pressure) to be less bold about the truth regarding the m-RNA vaccines and myocarditis.
Deaths spike in the "unvaccinated" corresponding with the rollout. Government has ruled that until two weeks after the final shot people are "unvaccinated'... Something stinks here!
Deaths spike in the "unvaccinated" corresponding with the rollout. Government has ruled that until two weeks after the final shot people are "unvaccinated'... Something stinks here!
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