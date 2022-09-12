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12/9/22 G-POLA? OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL 6 TIMES, DISTURBING MY PEACE, UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT REFS: WINTON KEENAN 263664, 181645
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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53 views • September 12, 2022

Helicopter circling over me for over 30 minutes #gangstalking #targetedindividual

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.

13/9/22 G-RANL UNSAFE FLY REPORT 26616, G-WKTO SPY PLANE OVER MY HOME, F- GRHY, G-DODG FREEMASON KENNETH  BAKER OVERHEAD,  G-RHYM NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 26622

“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson 

⁣“Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty.” - Plato

⁣Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' Robert Duncan

⁣⁣https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
The People Retain Authority over their Government.

It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the drone was deployed on the Why the drone was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the drone was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours

Damian

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

(Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.


The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the
desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by
committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of
civilians)


⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/
/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always
being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my
case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a
dark helicopter.

Keywords
breachflylow
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