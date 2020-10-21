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Here Comes Hyperinflation and Central Bank Digital Currencies... Only Crypto and Precious Metals Can Save You Now
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45 views • October 21, 2020
Here Comes Hyperinflation and Central Bank Digital Currencies... Only Crypto and Precious Metals Can Save You Now
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv
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TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
H.Res.1154 - Condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes: https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hres1154/text/eh
Ukrainian fitness Instagram influencer, 33, 'who thought Covid didn't exist' dies of coronavirus after contracting infection on trip to Turkey: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8852535/Ukrainian-fitness-Instagram-influencer-33-thought-Covid-didnt-exist-dies-coronavirus.html
New York National Guard deployed to airports to help enforce mandatory travel quarantines: https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/new-york-national-guard-deployed-to-airports-to-help-enforce-mandatory-travel-quarantines
COVAIDS on Cash:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-11/coronavirus-can-persist-for-four-weeks-on-banknotes-study-finds
Digital Dollars Coming To Your Phone: Alarming Plan Revealed - Mike Maloney: https://youtu.be/AUP3S3vFLQY
Bloomberg Digital Euro:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-02/ecb-launches-public-consultation-and-experiment-on-digital-euro
Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India: https://www.foxnews.com/travel/airline-passenger-gold-rectum-avoid-tax-india
Fed's Powell: More important for U.S. to get digital currency right than be first: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-powell-digitalcurrency/feds-powell-more-important-for-u-s-to-get-digital-currency-right-than-be-first-idUSKBN2741OI
A New Bretton Woods Moment By Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director: https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/10/15/sp101520-a-new-bretton-woods-moment
A Hobbit's Guide to Bitcoin - Girl Gone Crypto: https://youtu.be/11TL-rdWZus
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
H.Res.1154 - Condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes: https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hres1154/text/eh
Ukrainian fitness Instagram influencer, 33, 'who thought Covid didn't exist' dies of coronavirus after contracting infection on trip to Turkey: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8852535/Ukrainian-fitness-Instagram-influencer-33-thought-Covid-didnt-exist-dies-coronavirus.html
New York National Guard deployed to airports to help enforce mandatory travel quarantines: https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/new-york-national-guard-deployed-to-airports-to-help-enforce-mandatory-travel-quarantines
COVAIDS on Cash:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-11/coronavirus-can-persist-for-four-weeks-on-banknotes-study-finds
Digital Dollars Coming To Your Phone: Alarming Plan Revealed - Mike Maloney: https://youtu.be/AUP3S3vFLQY
Bloomberg Digital Euro:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-02/ecb-launches-public-consultation-and-experiment-on-digital-euro
Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India: https://www.foxnews.com/travel/airline-passenger-gold-rectum-avoid-tax-india
Fed's Powell: More important for U.S. to get digital currency right than be first: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-powell-digitalcurrency/feds-powell-more-important-for-u-s-to-get-digital-currency-right-than-be-first-idUSKBN2741OI
A New Bretton Woods Moment By Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director: https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/10/15/sp101520-a-new-bretton-woods-moment
A Hobbit's Guide to Bitcoin - Girl Gone Crypto: https://youtu.be/11TL-rdWZus
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