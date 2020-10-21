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Here Comes Hyperinflation and Central Bank Digital Currencies... Only Crypto and Precious Metals Can Save You Now
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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45 views • October 21, 2020
Here Comes Hyperinflation and Central Bank Digital Currencies... Only Crypto and Precious Metals Can Save You Now

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H.Res.1154 - Condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes: https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hres1154/text/eh

Ukrainian fitness Instagram influencer, 33, 'who thought Covid didn't exist' dies of coronavirus after contracting infection on trip to Turkey: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8852535/Ukrainian-fitness-Instagram-influencer-33-thought-Covid-didnt-exist-dies-coronavirus.html

New York National Guard deployed to airports to help enforce mandatory travel quarantines: https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/new-york-national-guard-deployed-to-airports-to-help-enforce-mandatory-travel-quarantines

COVAIDS on Cash:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-11/coronavirus-can-persist-for-four-weeks-on-banknotes-study-finds

Digital Dollars Coming To Your Phone: Alarming Plan Revealed - Mike Maloney: https://youtu.be/AUP3S3vFLQY

Bloomberg Digital Euro:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-02/ecb-launches-public-consultation-and-experiment-on-digital-euro

Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India: https://www.foxnews.com/travel/airline-passenger-gold-rectum-avoid-tax-india


Fed's Powell: More important for U.S. to get digital currency right than be first: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-powell-digitalcurrency/feds-powell-more-important-for-u-s-to-get-digital-currency-right-than-be-first-idUSKBN2741OI

A New Bretton Woods Moment By Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director: https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/10/15/sp101520-a-new-bretton-woods-moment

A Hobbit's Guide to Bitcoin - Girl Gone Crypto: https://youtu.be/11TL-rdWZus
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censorshipyoutubejeff berwickhyperinflation
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