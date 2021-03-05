Frightening data regarding Covid-19 vaccine

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Experimental vaccine death rate for Israel’s elderly 40 times higher than COVID-19 deaths: researchers:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/experimental-vaccine-death-rate-for-israels-elderly-40-times-higher-than-covid-19-deaths-researchers
The original article is posted here:
http://www.nakim.org/israel-forums/viewtopic.php?t=270812
An 74-minute interview in French is posted here:
https://www.francesoir.fr/videos-debriefings/vaccination-en-israel-des-chiffres-de-mortalite-qui-interpellent-video