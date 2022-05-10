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FixEight (1992, Arcade)
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26 views • May 10, 2022
FixEight (or FixEight - Jigoku no Eiyuu Densetsu in Japan) is a run-and-gun developed and published by Toaplan. It was only released in the arcades.
The game is similar to Toaplan's previous game Out Zone, but it is no sequel and does have differences in game mechanics. You go through vertically levels in a top-down, and there is no auto-scrolling. If you get hit, you loose a life. Unlike Out Zone, you do not have a constantly depleting energy gauge you need to refill.
The game is similar to Toaplan's previous game Out Zone, but it is no sequel and does have differences in game mechanics. You go through vertically levels in a top-down, and there is no auto-scrolling. If you get hit, you loose a life. Unlike Out Zone, you do not have a constantly depleting energy gauge you need to refill.
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