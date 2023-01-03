Create New Account
Warning: A terrible cancer eats the skin of a vaccinated person
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
The 36-year-old American took all three doses of the Pfizer vaccine as recommended by medical professionals, the CDC and the US media. Now the man has aggressive skin cancer. It took only three weeks for the cancer to spread throughout his body.

The ones that are killed quickly by this shit shot are the lucky ones...

Full story - https://world-signals.com/news/2022/12/29/cancer-is-increasingly-taking-over-the-lives-of-people-around-the-world/

Source: worldsignals: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KHmdWQ1CSiL7/

Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw



cancervaccineside effectsturbo-cancer

