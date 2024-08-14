© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Hang On To A Dream' - Tim Hardin Cover, Lyrics:
What can I say, she's walking away
From what we've seen
What can I do, still loving you
It's all a dream ...
How can we hang on to a dream
How can it really be the way it seems ...
What can I do, she's saying we're through
With how it was
What will I try, I still don't see why
She says what she does ...
How can we hang on to a dream
How can it really be the way it seems ...
What can I say, she's walking away
From what we've seen
What can I do, still loving you
It's all a dream ...
How can we hang on to a dream
How can it really be the way it seems
How can we hang on to a dream ...
Burny Hill - 'Hang On To A Dream' - Tim Hardin Cover on an Aeroband Guitar (Piano Sound) 14-08-2024
