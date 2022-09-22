Defending Constitutional Rights at the Local Level

Lisa Woods lives in Medina, Ohio and is involved with numerous education-related causes and organizations at local, state and national levels. She and her late husband, Jim, founded the nonpartisan Medina County Friends and Neighbors (MCFAN), https://www.facebook.com/MCFANmedina, a grassroots organization of more than 1,000 members that promotes liberty through educating citizens on important issues affecting them.





She has also served on Ohio's State Board of Education where she led opposition to Critical Race Theory. She still holds a record as the only board member to receive certification by her local firearms association in training about how to respond to active shooter situations.





A former home-schooling mother of five, Lisa joins The New American to discuss her activism and explain how individuals can get involved locally to defend their liberties against Deep State forces working behind the scenes to undermine them.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com