Albania resident talks about Ivanka & Jared Kushner's Resort project on Sazan Island

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ALBANIA RESIDENT DESTROYS PM'S LIES ABOUT KUSHNER RESORT
Jessica Greenwood, an American living in Albania who sees Sazan Island from her balcony daily, released a video dismantling Prime Minister Edi Rama's CNN claims that the Kushner-Trump project is "fake news."
Very informative video from the ground.
@DD Geopolitics