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The bolchevique state DOES IT AGAIN..Oh YES, DEFUND THE POLICE..., EVIL planned parenthood, UNTOUCHABLE
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31 views • August 01, 2020
In the trump's beloved washington dc, it is illegal to chalk against planned parenthood. The bolchevique mayor and her blues will put you in jail, even when you are trying to defend her race from the devil. Who is in charge....???.. just asking....
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