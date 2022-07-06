Current events in Holland leading up to civil unrest/war

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The police had already been using excessive violence against Corona protestors, now the farmers, fishermen and you are next. Take away our food independancy and turning our beautiful farmland into ugly Big Brother smartcities. People, record everything, history is about to repeat itself. We need a higher Power to save us, let Him be your savior and protect your family and friends from tyranny.