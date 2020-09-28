If Your Money Could Talk Would You Listen with Sam Piccione Jr. -Founder Debt Network Academy

If your money could talk to you would you listen? If you did it would tell you that as smart and as savvy as you think you are, in fact, you do NOT know what you are doing when it comes to money! In this introductory video, Sam lays out just how misguided, deceived, and profligate you are in your inadvertent EXCESS and UNEEDED spending!



Wow! Wait until you see just how much money you are wasting and how much wealth you should have for yourself if you got off the bank's, mortgage company's, credit card company's plans for you. You will be pretty mad when you see what a sap you have been all the years. TAKE CONTROL NOW!!!