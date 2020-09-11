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Banking for All Act (Part 1)
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70 views • September 11, 2020
This first part of this series involve breaking down to every legal detail the Banking for All Act introduced on March 23, 2020. If you are bored with law/legal studies or if it is too much for you to comprehend, skip this one.
DISCLAIMER: I am not an attorney (traitor) and am not giving legal advice. This video is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
REFERENCE LINKS:
Banking for All Act:
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/s3571/text
America's Hope by Tom Schauf
https://sovereigntyinternational.fyi/freefiles/Tom%20Schauf%20book%201.pdf
LEGAL REFERENCES:
22 C.F.R. S122.15
22 U.S.C. S6010
26 U.S.C. S7701(a)(30)
26 C.F.R. S301.6109-1
IRS Publication 521
U.C.C. S9-307(h)
California Commercial Code S9307(h)
28 U.S.C. S3002(15)(a)
DISCLAIMER: I am not an attorney (traitor) and am not giving legal advice. This video is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
REFERENCE LINKS:
Banking for All Act:
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/s3571/text
America's Hope by Tom Schauf
https://sovereigntyinternational.fyi/freefiles/Tom%20Schauf%20book%201.pdf
LEGAL REFERENCES:
22 C.F.R. S122.15
22 U.S.C. S6010
26 U.S.C. S7701(a)(30)
26 C.F.R. S301.6109-1
IRS Publication 521
U.C.C. S9-307(h)
California Commercial Code S9307(h)
28 U.S.C. S3002(15)(a)
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