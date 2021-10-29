© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Irish Health care manager tells the story of Vaccinated on the wards, Vax does not work!
Follow
4
Share
Report
354 views • October 29, 2021
You can find this on Instagram yourself!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CViUJVUAGZG/?fbclid=IwAR2c1fTu2we_hOE9rrayap6RupqYMOHtCuCC9sjI4gQiEpvvApcLOX4m1eY
https://www.instagram.com/p/CViUJVUAGZG/?fbclid=IwAR2c1fTu2we_hOE9rrayap6RupqYMOHtCuCC9sjI4gQiEpvvApcLOX4m1eY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.