Mass Murder by Hospital Protocols - Grand Jury Day 3 - Testimony of Dr. Bryan Ardis

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(Feb 13, 2022) Dr. Bryan Ardis testified that thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci's corrupt and insane COVID-19 protocols, American hospitals ONLY treat COVID-19 patients with the deadly and very expensive drug Remdesivir, which is known to shut down the patients kidneys, then their lungs fill up with fluid, so then they get put on a ventilator to most likely die. In fact, American hospitals are financially rewarded for poisoning people with Remdesivir. Dr. Ardis also testified, that at the same time, Dr. Fauci also purposely suppressed (and still does) all good, inexpensive, safe, and effective drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.
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