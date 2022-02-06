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State Dept Ned Price caught prepping the public for a False Flag with no evidence
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40 views • February 06, 2022
State Dept Representative caught by journalist on prepping the public for a False Flag, with no evidence to prove this. This really opens the door to everything that they have come out just told the public with , nothing to prove it.. Like the 2020 Pandemic , death totals for the year was not anything out of ordinary, wear a mask it stop infection with no proof of this because the virus still here.
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