Dr. Scot A Youngblood MD defends the science with an Attack on the CV 19 Narrative.
https://rumble.com/v1ldbwd-dr.-scot-a-youngblood-md-defends-the-science-with-an-attack-on-the-cv-19-na.html
On 5 November 2021 Dr. Scott Youngblood MD addressed, San Diego, Council defending the science. In inimitable style Scott refers to the evidence as he tears into the Covid Narrative. At all times supporting his presentation with hard facts by way of video slides. Impressive stuff.
He proves in the UPDATE to this video (Links Below) In January 2021, 17,000 had died of the Jab. The VAERS reporting system worked it was just that nobody took any notice of it.
https://rumble.com/v1ldect-update-dr.-scott-youngblood-md-addresses-san-diego-council-setting-out-argu.html
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
