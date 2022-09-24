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Dr. Scot A Youngblood MD defends the science with an Attack on the CV 19 Narrative.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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63 views • September 24, 2022

Dr. Scot A Youngblood MD defends the science with an Attack on the CV 19 Narrative.


https://rumble.com/v1ldbwd-dr.-scot-a-youngblood-md-defends-the-science-with-an-attack-on-the-cv-19-na.html


On 5 November 2021 Dr. Scott Youngblood MD addressed, San Diego, Council defending the science.  In inimitable style Scott refers to the evidence as he tears into the Covid Narrative.  At all times supporting his presentation with hard facts by way of video slides.  Impressive stuff. 


He proves in the UPDATE to this video (Links Below) In January 2021, 17,000 had died of the Jab.  The VAERS reporting system worked it was just that nobody took any notice of it.


Original source

https://youtu.be/crAyJvyDygM

SEE THE UP TO DATE FINDINGS HERE:-

https://rumble.com/v1ldect-update-dr.-scott-youngblood-md-addresses-san-diego-council-setting-out-argu.html

=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Dr Scott Youngblood, CV Jabs, Negative Efficacy

Keywords
negative efficacydr scott youngbloodcv jabs
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