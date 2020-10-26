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The Wheels Are Falling Off the Covid Scamdemic : The Crowhouse
The Prisoner
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302 views • October 26, 2020
Max Igan : October 26th, 2020.

Hunter Biden video/image Leaks:
https://gtv.org/

CDC Article Admits 'Virus' Is Computer-Generated & Couldn't Infect Human Cells - David Icke:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ae4A8zjy1Kdi/

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Foreign_Affairs_Defence_and_Trade/ADFResponseBill2020/Submissions
Defence Legislation Amendment (Enhancement of Defence Force Response to Emergencies) Bill 2020:
https://www.crikey.com.au/2020/09/24/defence-force-expansion-powers/

https://tottnews.com/2020/10/19/foreign-forces-australia-immunity/

https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/questionable-amended-defence-legislation-should-be-opposed

Real Rukshan - The Voice of the Victorian People - Police & Labor State Government Abuse Human Rights of Victorians:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OO__J22WNQ&;feature=youtu.be

Goldman Sachs Charged in Foreign Bribery Case and Agrees to Pay Over $2.9 Billion:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&;v=D_7N94LgJ_s&app=desktop#dialog

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/TrHnxpe41Tx5/
The Crowhouse
Keywords
cdchunter bidenscamdemiccovid1984
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