Atlantis | Past Lives w/ Sarah Breskman Cosme | Conversations On The Fringe





Joshua Reid has special guest Sarah Breskman Cosme on tonight's episode of Conversations on the Fringe. Sarah is the bestselling author of A Hypnotist's Journey to Atlantis and the author of A Hypnotist's Journey to the Secrets of the Sphinx. Sarah is a Master Hypnotist, a Level 3 practitioner of Dolores Cannon's QHHt, and a student of Dr. Brian Weiss. With a passion to reveal hidden or undiscovered knowledge vital to the enlightenment of humanity, Sarah continues to speak about her work worldwide.





Sarah's Website: www.theholistichypnotist.com





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