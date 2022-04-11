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The Return of the Godfather - Pete Papaherakles
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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12 views • April 11, 2022
Pete Papaherakles is back by popular demand! His computer has been broken for months so Pete phoned in to my live Tuesday Revolution Radio Show. Sorry the sound quality is lower due to the phone. Joining us was Kelly who is blind and she has transcribed many of my videos. For her transcription services email Kelly at [email protected] .

Pete and I talked about the Ancient Aliens TV show and are they trying to erase some white history by over crediting ancient aliens?

At 28:00 we talk about "compassion is aggression" - how they try to make us feel compassion for one group so they can carry out an aggression against another.

32:00 Pete is at his best as he talks about the Protocols of Zion.

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy