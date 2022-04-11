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The Return of the Godfather - Pete Papaherakles
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12 views • April 11, 2022
Pete Papaherakles is back by popular demand! His computer has been broken for months so Pete phoned in to my live Tuesday Revolution Radio Show. Sorry the sound quality is lower due to the phone. Joining us was Kelly who is blind and she has transcribed many of my videos. For her transcription services email Kelly at [email protected] .
Pete and I talked about the Ancient Aliens TV show and are they trying to erase some white history by over crediting ancient aliens?
At 28:00 we talk about "compassion is aggression" - how they try to make us feel compassion for one group so they can carry out an aggression against another.
32:00 Pete is at his best as he talks about the Protocols of Zion.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
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Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Phone in live at https://revolution.radio/ Studio B, Tuesdays 6-8 pm EST.
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
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https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
Pete and I talked about the Ancient Aliens TV show and are they trying to erase some white history by over crediting ancient aliens?
At 28:00 we talk about "compassion is aggression" - how they try to make us feel compassion for one group so they can carry out an aggression against another.
32:00 Pete is at his best as he talks about the Protocols of Zion.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Phone in live at https://revolution.radio/ Studio B, Tuesdays 6-8 pm EST.
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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