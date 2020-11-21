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Overviw of the Book of Ezekiel - chapters 8, 9 and 10
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27 views • November 21, 2020
The prophet is taken in a vision to Jerusalem. He sees various abominations practiced by the people in secret, all related to sun-worship. In chapter 8 we find the details of that sun-worship for which the Eternal had to punish His people. The most horrible thing in Eternal's eyes was worship of the sun on Sunday morning services and Easter Sunday. The prophet also saw that the glory of the Eternal had to move away from His sanctuary in Jerusalem because of the abominations practiced there.
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