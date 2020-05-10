2020 Virus 68 | Ep.62 | Appealing to the government enforcers humanity | Worldwide protests

#Adrian #coronoavirus #now #tyrannyIn this episode I'm going to be referring you to 2 videos one showing an X military vet in America appealing to the enforcement officers to not follow unlawful orders resulting in them backing down walking away, and another one that is a comp of protests around the world that are happening in response to the tyrannical lockdown and removal of freedoms.Riot police at rally in USA and an a great speech by an ex military vet:Worldwide protests collated video:On the other side Police being used to prevent protests and just following orders.Berlin Germany peaceful protestors:UK: Anti-lockdown protest dispersed by police in LondonAs always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---