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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1602 - Jennifer Leedy - Report on the crime
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1 view • June 27, 2021
Jennifer was walking with her daughters to her car, when Thomas charged at her and punched her in the face, breaking her nose and knocking her to the ground, before running away.
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