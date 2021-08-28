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SS-15 - The Promises of God and Critical Mass Theology, f/bro Simon // SIMON SAYS
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153 views • August 28, 2021
Simon returns to the TRUTH channel with his contagious ZEAL for the Promises of God. This episode emphasises a walk which spends a lot of time in immersion into the WORD of God.
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