Joe Biden’s new FAIL, Fox News ratings PLUMMET, & deep space!

Glenn Beck
April 28, 2023
What may become one of Joe Biden’s most embarrassing moments (which is saying a LOT), occurred this week while speaking outside the White House. Glenn and Stu play the clip, which shows a CHILD having a better memory than the president himself. Plus, in this clip the guys discuss Fox News’ DISASTROUS ratings since parting ways with Tucker Carlson, new developments from deep space, and their current fears with artificial intelligence (AI).
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrgboCisHxE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.