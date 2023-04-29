Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden’s new FAIL, Fox News ratings PLUMMET, & deep space!
386 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


April 28, 2023


What may become one of Joe Biden’s most embarrassing moments (which is saying a LOT), occurred this week while speaking outside the White House. Glenn and Stu play the clip, which shows a CHILD having a better memory than the president himself. Plus, in this clip the guys discuss Fox News’ DISASTROUS ratings since parting ways with Tucker Carlson, new developments from deep space, and their current fears with artificial intelligence (AI).


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrgboCisHxE

Keywords
presidentfox newstucker carlsonaiartificial intelligencebidenchildglenn beckdeep spacefearsratings plummet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket