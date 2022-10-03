Dr. Andrew Rallis: CONvid-1984 - The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Dr. Andrew Rallis is a well educated young man from Greece and has been working behind the scenes in exposing what has been going on concerning the CONvid plandemic. He joins me in this episode to not only demonstrate what is actually going on such as these shots being able to produce a "nano router" inside your body, but to expose the actors behind it, along with those medical professionals who have contributed greatly to providing vital information to the public. He also has some recommendations for those who have taken the shot.
Dr. Rallis mentioned humic/fulvic acid and Zeolite to combat effects of the COVID shots.
