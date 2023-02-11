Create New Account
Soon German tanks will kill Russian people again! | www.kla.tv/25041
0 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published Saturday |

The “arms export madness of the West” could trigger exactly what one wanted to prevent at all costs: a nuclear escalation! Who actually wants the Ukraine war? There must be much more evil masterminds than Putin – possibly on both sides – who remain completely in the dark. Therefore, Germany in particular must not supply weapons!

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Reports on the escalation of the Ukraine war

https://tkp.at/2023/01/06/kriegseskalation-deutsche-panzer-rollen-richtung-osten/

https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/ukraine/id_100105142/ukraine-krieg-im-newsblog-belarus-exilpolitiker-warnt-vor-mobilmachung.html

https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/ausland/internationale-politik/id_100106916/ukraine-krieg-putin-bereitet-neue-mobilmachung-vor-mit-500000-rekruten.html

Ceasefire with Russia

www.kla.tv/21969

Dr. Michael Espendiller

https://t.me/systemgesund/15354

Keywords
russiawarukrainegermanytanks

