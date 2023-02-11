Soon German tanks will kill Russian people again! | www.kla.tv/25041

The “arms export madness of the West” could trigger exactly what one wanted
to prevent at all costs: a nuclear escalation! Who actually wants the Ukraine
war? There must be much more evil masterminds than Putin – possibly on both
sides – who remain completely in the dark. Therefore, Germany in particular
must not supply weapons!
👉 https://kla.tv/25041
