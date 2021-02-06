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Swiss Alpenflage vs US Woodland Camouflage Test
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175 views • February 06, 2021
In this video, the effectiveness of Swiss Alpenflage is tested against US Woodland camouflage in the American South in winter. Alpenflage is distinct because of its unusual use of the color red. So does it only work in an autumn environment with copious amounts of red leaves, or does it perform decently in the setting of this video? Give your opinions in the comments section.
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