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X22 Report B 11. 30. 21.
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30 views • December 01, 2021
Ep. 2640b - All Three Movies Playing At The Same Time, Justice Marker, Comms Blackout
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The [DS] is panicking, they know nothing will stop what coming. Twitter begins the communication blackout and will suspend anyone if they post a pic without on consent, getting ready for the purge. The Maxwell trial is in full swing and the fake news is distracting the people making them think Trump is involved withe Epstein, this will backfire on them like the Russia hoax. The election fraud is being presented in multiple states, this is not going to go well for the [DS]. All three movies are playing at the same time, Justice marker.
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http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code Blackfriday for 25% OFF
The [DS] is panicking, they know nothing will stop what coming. Twitter begins the communication blackout and will suspend anyone if they post a pic without on consent, getting ready for the purge. The Maxwell trial is in full swing and the fake news is distracting the people making them think Trump is involved withe Epstein, this will backfire on them like the Russia hoax. The election fraud is being presented in multiple states, this is not going to go well for the [DS]. All three movies are playing at the same time, Justice marker.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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