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Brian D. Hill, formerly USWGO Alternative News called into Pete Santilli show 9/19/2022 about child porn frame up. https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2022/09/20/brian-d-hill-calls-into-pete-santilli-show-on-9-19-2022-to-speak-of-the-child-porn-set-up-campaign-by-govt-judicial-corruption/
Remember the set up attempt on Luke rudkowski!!!!
https://wearechange.org/case-brian-d-hill/ - WRC EXCLUSIVE: Alternative Media Writer Brian D. Hill Setup On Child Pornography Possession: | We Are Change - https://archive.org/details/LeakedSbiDocsProveUswgoFramedWithChildPorn/conspiracyoutpost_com/