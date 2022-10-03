Brian D. Hill, formerly USWGO Alternative News called into Pete Santilli show 9/19/2022 about child porn frame up. https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2022/09/20/brian-d-hill-calls-into-pete-santilli-show-on-9-19-2022-to-speak-of-the-child-porn-set-up-campaign-by-govt-judicial-corruption/
Remember the set up attempt on Luke rudkowski!!!!
https://wearechange.org/case-brian-d-hill/ - WRC EXCLUSIVE: Alternative Media Writer Brian D. Hill Setup On Child Pornography Possession: | We Are Change - https://archive.org/details/LeakedSbiDocsProveUswgoFramedWithChildPorn/conspiracyoutpost_com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.