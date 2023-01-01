Donald Trump likes to mock the triune Godhead of Yahuah

Source 1: The Holy Bible; Date published: 1973.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/yz-J5UkmmsE
The Godhead, one being with three different roles; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 19, 2021; Date of website access: January 19, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.