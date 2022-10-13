In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 12, 2022
Republicans are swooning over Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democrat party. She is still a socialist who holds a very progressive ideology. Can the Democrats take Dan Crenshaw to replace her?
Antifa didn’t like the episode where I was hanging out with the Proud Boys. Antifa is a bunch of soy boy sissie socialists. They have become famous for getting their asses beat from coast to coast. Don’t threaten grown men who WILL break off a piece!
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches
Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:
https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nngyk-gabbard-rejects-the-d-but-still-a-commie-antifa-threatens-wrong-guy.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.