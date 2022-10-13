GABBARD REJECTS THE D, BUT STILL A COMMIE ANTIFA THREATENS WRONG GUY

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 12, 2022





Republicans are swooning over Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democrat party. She is still a socialist who holds a very progressive ideology. Can the Democrats take Dan Crenshaw to replace her?





Antifa didn’t like the episode where I was hanging out with the Proud Boys. Antifa is a bunch of soy boy sissie socialists. They have become famous for getting their asses beat from coast to coast. Don’t threaten grown men who WILL break off a piece!





