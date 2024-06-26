The Placebo Effect Demystified: The science of belief 🧪 "You Are the Placebo" Book Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The placebo effect is one of the most reliable things in science, so much so that every good human clinical trial accounts for it. Belief has power, clearly. And this book delves into how to yield it without invoking too much pseudospiritual silliness.
1:30 What is the Placebo Effect?
7:25 Associative Neurobiology
9:24 Placebos Outperform Antidepressants
11:04 The Power of Optimism
14:53 Skeptical?
17:17 Cycles of Negative Thought
18:13 The Body is the Mind
19:24 Visualization
23:55 Wuwu Psuedoscientific Faith Healing?
27:42 The Placebo Effect is Epigenetic Function
31:04 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide - The Placebo Cofactor?
34:43 The Meditation Protocol
45:10 Faith in Science?
