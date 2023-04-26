Welcome To Proverbs Club.Perjury Is Violence Against The Victim.

Proverbs 25:18 (NIV).

18) Like a club or a sword or a sharp arrow

is one who gives false testimony against a neighbor.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Perjury is not just a felony.

It is also an attack on the defendant.

