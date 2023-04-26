Welcome To Proverbs Club.Perjury Is Violence Against The Victim.
Proverbs 25:18 (NIV).
18) Like a club or a sword or a sharp arrow
is one who gives false testimony against a neighbor.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Perjury is not just a felony.
It is also an attack on the defendant.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4raw5r5k
#club #sword #sharp #arrow #gives #false #testimony #against #neighbor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.