EVENT 202 - APRIL 30TH 5PM UK time

EVENT 202In Oct 2019, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum and John Hopkins University held a “pandemic simulation” focusing on a disease outbreak in New York City, called Event 201. This event “coincidentally”simulated an outbreak of a novel Coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. Event 201 was a focus group for engineering the worldwide false flag event, and served as a “dry run” for the worldwide lock-down rehearsal that we are currently experiencing.Event 202 will be a simulation exactly like the Event 201 simulation but from the reverse angle, simulating how millions of people might come together to overcome the fear and terror instilled into the masses and avert the pre-planned solutions by an elite class hell bent on imposing supra-Orwellian control over the entire earth.Event 202 will be a 3.5 hour live online event 30.04 17:00 hrs GMTAll of our panelists details are hereMatt Landmans linkHow to opt out of the technocratic stateVaccine conditional liability statementAmandhas linkCategoryPeople & BlogsSuggested by HAAWK for a 3rd PartyMonetize Your Music Today! Identifyy Content ID Administration.Music in this videoLearn moreListen ad-free with YouTube PremiumSongEverdream-12577ArtistEpic Soul FactoryAlbumContent IDLicensed to YouTube byAdRev for Rights Holder; AdRev Publishing, Warner Chappell, LatinAutor, Abramus Digital, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 12 Music Rights SocietiesSongPara El Amor de Mi VidaArtistPoesia del AlmaLicensed to YouTube byTuneCore (on behalf of Un viaje a la vida)SongThe WayArtistZack HemseyAlbumThe WayLicensed to YouTube byEpic Elite; LatinAutor - UMPG, Epic Elite (Music Publishing), LatinAutor, ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 22 Music Rights SocietiesSongDystopiaArtistLuca FranciniLicensed to YouTube byHAAWK for a 3rd Party; HAAWK Publishing