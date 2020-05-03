EVENT 202 - APRIL 30TH 5PM UK time

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In Oct 2019, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum and John Hopkins University held a “pandemic simulation” focusing on a disease outbreak in New York City, called Event 201. This event “coincidentally”simulated an outbreak of a novel Coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. Event 201 was a focus group for engineering the worldwide false flag event, and served as a “dry run” for the worldwide lock-down rehearsal that we are currently experiencing.
Event 202 will be a simulation exactly like the Event 201 simulation but from the reverse angle, simulating how millions of people might come together to overcome the fear and terror instilled into the masses and avert the pre-planned solutions by an elite class hell bent on imposing supra-Orwellian control over the entire earth.
Event 202 will be a 3.5 hour live online event 30.04 17:00 hrs GMT
All of our panelists details are here
https://event202.org/
Matt Landmans link
http://www.mystreetmychoice.com/
http://www.antennasearch.com/
How to opt out of the technocratic state
https://theconsciousresistance.com/ho...
Vaccine conditional liability statement
https://www.allegedlydave.com/downloa...
Amandhas link
http://yumnaturals.com/
https://www.yummymummyemporium.org/
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