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Hello Humans Latest update from Clif High (Secrets are being revealed)
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1021 views • April 04, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Encapsulated Earth, Planes falling from the sky, Government desperation, Israeli Mistakes, Disney, Crack up - Boom $ (The fraud and corruption in the banking system), History, Space, Antarctica and more. The extremely interesting Mr. Clif High.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/UxR237okJ6lP/
Encapsulated Earth, Planes falling from the sky, Government desperation, Israeli Mistakes, Disney, Crack up - Boom $ (The fraud and corruption in the banking system), History, Space, Antarctica and more. The extremely interesting Mr. Clif High.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/UxR237okJ6lP/
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