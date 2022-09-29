Create New Account
The End is Near! Rabbi Schneiders signs of Jesus imminent return and the feast of trumpets 2022
Lion of Judah World Outreach Center, Toledo, OH


Sep 27, 2022 Rabbi Kirt Schneider at Lion of Judah Toledo for Rosh hashanah 2022


The Shofar has Sounded!
We are to be looking up! Yeshua gave us signs that point to the reality that His return is near. He exhorted us to lift our heads when we see these signs coming to pass (Luke 21:28). Attached​​​​​​ ​​​​below is a message where I go through several modern day signs that are ​​​​​​pointing to our Lord's imminent return. 

Shalom and Love,
Rabbi Schneider

May you and I go from strength to strength.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5JXsKJ1Bw4

