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Yuval Noah Harari | "If You Want to Test Global Solidarity What's Easier Than a Global Pandemic"
Thrivetime Show
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Watch the full length Yuval Noah Harari interview by clicking HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGH0cyg_tjc

The Great Reset | How Global Governance Is Being Created | COVID-19 = Certificate of Vaccination ID A.I.

Who Is Leading the Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

Connect the Dots and Follow the Timeline Related to COVID-19 / The Great Reset At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

Who Is Leading the Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, and a best-selling author who has been celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari often speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

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**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy