Trudeau Government Has Been Demonizing the Truckers Instead of Meeting and Negotiating With Them

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02/13/2022 Rupda Subramanya, a freelance columnist based in Ottawa who has spoken with more than 100 truckers, says that the truckers are leading the Freedom Convoy and are uniting people all over the country. They want the government to lift the vaccine mandate and vaccine passport and all COVID restrictions. However, instead of meeting and negotiating with them, the Trudeau government has been demonizing them.