FINAL TABLE $10,000 GTD POKER TOURNAMENT: Poker Vlog final table highlights and poker strategy

The Aspiring Poker Pro makes another final table. His chip stack dropped to just 2 Big Blinds. He came back and finished in 7th place for a cash of $425! The Aspiring Poker Pro is a small stakes poker MTT vlogger sharing his journey to become a Poker Pro. In his poker vlog you will find a wide array of poker highlights, poker study sessions, hand reviews and much more.
Check out the Aspiring Poker Pro's channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsBh-04X2d33FsqapU5Hbg
Subscribe to my YouTube channel here... ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsBh-04X2d33FsqapU5Hbg?sub_confirmation=1
Watch me stream live at https://www.twitch.tv/aspiringpokerpro
Check me out on TikTok... https://www.tiktok.com/@aspiringpokerpro
Follow Me!
► http://www.aspiringpokerpro.com
► http://twitter.com/DennisSteele
► http://www.facebook.com/aspiringpokerpro
► http://www.instagram.com/aspiringpokerpro
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.