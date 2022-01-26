VAERS Reported 21,754 Vaccine Deaths in 2021, Only 10% of Actuals According to Estimation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/23/2022 InfoWars: The number to close out last year on adverse reaction deaths on the VAERS website was 21,000. The FDA, CDC, Pfizer, Moderna, Big Pharma, the Democrats, Biden, they don’t want you to see this. So they don’t report it. They censor people they do. And they estimate conservatively that they get 10% of adverse reactions. So really, if that’s true, you’re looking at 200,000 people dead from the vaccine, which you wouldn’t even know.