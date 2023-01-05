Shanghai China PT7 Dec 31 2022 MSM LIES LIES LIES About Overwhelmed Hospitals & Half of Residents Will be Infected LIE
阿为逛世界Wei's Travel @weitravelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgZr4gcRglU&t
4K Shanghai City New Year's Eve Walk Tour in Downtown 2023上海元旦跨年夜漫步在热闹的市中心~在咳嗽声中迎接新年的到来/外滩到南京东路步行街
For All Life's Adventures @ForAllLifesAdventures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-gil-QT_Qo&t
What is Beijing City like now after removal of the Covid Zero policy?
Reports on China @ReportsOnChina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMUYjDltjqk
DEBUNKED: Is China in COVID Chaos?! Let's go see for ourselves!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.