The Bioweapon Aftermath: Total Carnage: Miscarriages, Infertility, And Mass Depopulation

As soon as the COVID shot was administered, infertility rates skyrocketed.

Coincidence?

We think NOT.

Dr. Tenpenny joins to talk about the infertility rates, miscarriages in the 3rd trimester, & how the COVID vaccine is behind this horrific tragedy.

The worst part is that the CHILDREN who have now taken this vaccine will also struggle with infertility, & be the victims to the depopulation agenda of the New World Order.

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https://drtenpenny.substack.com/

For “On Walking with God”:

https://tenpennywalkwithgod.substack.com/

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