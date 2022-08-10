The Bioweapon Aftermath: Total Carnage: Miscarriages, Infertility, And Mass Depopulation

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As soon as the COVID shot was administered, infertility rates skyrocketed.
Coincidence?
We think NOT.
Dr. Tenpenny joins to talk about the infertility rates, miscarriages in the 3rd trimester, & how the COVID vaccine is behind this horrific tragedy.
The worst part is that the CHILDREN who have now taken this vaccine will also struggle with infertility, & be the victims to the depopulation agenda of the New World Order.
To further support Dr. Tenpenny, visit these links:
For Podcasts:
https://drtenpenny.com/membership/
For “Eye on Evidence”:
https://drtenpenny.substack.com/
For “On Walking with God”:
https://tenpennywalkwithgod.substack.com/
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