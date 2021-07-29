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THE LIE WE LIVE
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20 views • July 29, 2021
The Lie We Live (2015) is a video written & created by myself, Spencer Cathcart, which I originally published in January 2015. It received over 26 million views, however a music company put a copyright claim on it over a small portion of background music. In limited time I was able to license new music to avoid this issue happening again. Otherwise this is the same video and the words are exactly the same.
SUBTITLES: Watch The Lie We Live with subtitles in over 40 languages through "Settings" in the lower right corner of the video.
NOTE: Do not download & reupload my videos or copy in other languages (any translation of my writing is also copyright infringement). The original YouTube link can be shared anywhere which has subtitles in 40 languages so there's no reason to upload it elsewhere. Subtitles provide a much more accurate depiction of my intended message and original viewing experience in other languages. Reuploads also make it very difficult for me to build an audience to share my future videos with.
Music used (in order):
"Desolation" - Really Slow Motion
"Frozen Synapse" - Audiomachine
"Above All" - Petteri Sainio
"Signal Processing" - Audiomachine
"Wide Open Sky" - Audiomachine
"Journey Through The Portal" - Audiomachine
"Ice of Phoenix" - Audiomachine
Along with my own footage, this video contains a few very short images from the film Blue Planet and some other sources in accordance with fair use policies.
Contact: [email protected]
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Freshtastical
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freshtastical/
"The Lie We Live" Copyright © 2015 Spencer Cathcart
(This was the original link to my video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipe6C...)
If you would like to create subtitles for another language please email me the translation to [email protected] so I can add the translation to the original YouTube link (do not upload another video as that is copyright infringement). Subtitles are currently available in over 40 languages, including Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Indonesian, Arabic, Dutch, Vietnamese, French, German, Portuguese, Italian,Turkish, Polish, Greek, Albanian, Bulgarian, Swedish, Croatian, Hebrew, Lithuanian, Czech, Danish, Estonian, Finnish, Hungarian, Persian/Farsi, Romanian, Serbian, Bosnian, Slovak, Slovenian & more.
Below are titles that have been used for my video around the world:
- Le mensonge dans lequel nous vivons
- La Mentira En Que Vivimos (Mensaje a la Humanidad)
- La Menzogna In Cui Viviamo
- Die Lüge die wir leben | De Leugen Die Wij Leven
- Лъжата, в която живеем! Лагите Во Кои Живееме
- A mentira que vivemos | Nós vivemos uma mentira
- 我们身处的谎言世界 发人深省的视频 已被译为28国语言！
- 「私達が生きるウソ」
- Minciuna în care trăim
- Zivot, ktery zijeme Video, které vám změní život
- Hazugságban élt életünk
- השקר בו אנו חיים
- Ложь, которой мы живём
- Es ist Zeit etwas zu ändern!
- Laži koje živimo Lež, ve které žijeme
- De Leugen Waarin We Leven | De leugen waarin wij leven
- We zijn allemaal slaven van het systeem
- Klamstvo, v ktorom žijeme
- الكذبة التي نعيشها دروغ زندگی میکنیم!
- Mira El Vídeo Que Puede Revolucionar El Mundo
- LEŽ ve které žijeme! (Lež, ve které lidstvo žije)
- Jeder einmal anschauen und teilen sehr wichtig!
- The One Video That Can Change The World
- Yaşadığımız Yalan
- Vale mida me elame
- A hazugság, amiben élünk Lögnen vi lever
- Kłamstwo w którym żyjemy
- Melas, kurį gyvename
- Το ψέμα στο οποίο ζούμε
SUBTITLES: Watch The Lie We Live with subtitles in over 40 languages through "Settings" in the lower right corner of the video.
NOTE: Do not download & reupload my videos or copy in other languages (any translation of my writing is also copyright infringement). The original YouTube link can be shared anywhere which has subtitles in 40 languages so there's no reason to upload it elsewhere. Subtitles provide a much more accurate depiction of my intended message and original viewing experience in other languages. Reuploads also make it very difficult for me to build an audience to share my future videos with.
Music used (in order):
"Desolation" - Really Slow Motion
"Frozen Synapse" - Audiomachine
"Above All" - Petteri Sainio
"Signal Processing" - Audiomachine
"Wide Open Sky" - Audiomachine
"Journey Through The Portal" - Audiomachine
"Ice of Phoenix" - Audiomachine
Along with my own footage, this video contains a few very short images from the film Blue Planet and some other sources in accordance with fair use policies.
Contact: [email protected]
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Freshtastical
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freshtastical/
"The Lie We Live" Copyright © 2015 Spencer Cathcart
(This was the original link to my video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipe6C...)
If you would like to create subtitles for another language please email me the translation to [email protected] so I can add the translation to the original YouTube link (do not upload another video as that is copyright infringement). Subtitles are currently available in over 40 languages, including Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Indonesian, Arabic, Dutch, Vietnamese, French, German, Portuguese, Italian,Turkish, Polish, Greek, Albanian, Bulgarian, Swedish, Croatian, Hebrew, Lithuanian, Czech, Danish, Estonian, Finnish, Hungarian, Persian/Farsi, Romanian, Serbian, Bosnian, Slovak, Slovenian & more.
Below are titles that have been used for my video around the world:
- Le mensonge dans lequel nous vivons
- La Mentira En Que Vivimos (Mensaje a la Humanidad)
- La Menzogna In Cui Viviamo
- Die Lüge die wir leben | De Leugen Die Wij Leven
- Лъжата, в която живеем! Лагите Во Кои Живееме
- A mentira que vivemos | Nós vivemos uma mentira
- 我们身处的谎言世界 发人深省的视频 已被译为28国语言！
- 「私達が生きるウソ」
- Minciuna în care trăim
- Zivot, ktery zijeme Video, které vám změní život
- Hazugságban élt életünk
- השקר בו אנו חיים
- Ложь, которой мы живём
- Es ist Zeit etwas zu ändern!
- Laži koje živimo Lež, ve které žijeme
- De Leugen Waarin We Leven | De leugen waarin wij leven
- We zijn allemaal slaven van het systeem
- Klamstvo, v ktorom žijeme
- الكذبة التي نعيشها دروغ زندگی میکنیم!
- Mira El Vídeo Que Puede Revolucionar El Mundo
- LEŽ ve které žijeme! (Lež, ve které lidstvo žije)
- Jeder einmal anschauen und teilen sehr wichtig!
- The One Video That Can Change The World
- Yaşadığımız Yalan
- Vale mida me elame
- A hazugság, amiben élünk Lögnen vi lever
- Kłamstwo w którym żyjemy
- Melas, kurį gyvename
- Το ψέμα στο οποίο ζούμε
Keywords
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