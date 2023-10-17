Israel Just Revealed A Dangerous Nuclear Submarine

Remember the USS Liberty!!!! Israeli False Flag Incoming??



Israel and Palestine are intensifying at a scary pace, with millions of civilians trapped within the conflict zone. So far, Israel has launched assaults in 34 separate countries in an attempt to root out Hamas with little thought to the collateral damage. But now, a new nuclear-enabled submarine has been spotted, which creates a totally new dynamic.

Isaiah 17:1

“The burden of Damascus. Behold, Damascus is taken away from being a city, and it shall be a ruinous heap.”



King James Version (KJV)

Mirrored - Velocity

Thanks to NEM721 for tip

